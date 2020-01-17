Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, January 17-23

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

PAIN AND GLORY (15): Fri & Sat 20.00. Pedro Almodovar focuses on how a film director’s past and present come crashing down.

BIGGEST LITTLE FARM (PG): Sun 20.00. A documentary that looks at the highs and lows of starting a biodiverse farm.

OUT-TAKES FROM THE LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN (U): Thu 11.00, 20.00. A film about Jonas Mekas, a Lithuanian-American filmmaker who became ‘the godfather of American avant-garde cinema’.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

1917 (15): Fri, Mon 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.15. Sat 10.50, 13.15, 15.40, 18.05, 20.15. Sun 10.50, 13.15, 15.40, 18.05, 20.30. Tue, Wed, Thu 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.00, 20.15.

The Gentlemen (18): Fri 10.15, 20.30. Sat 20.30. Sun 12.45, 17.50. Mon 20.15. Tue 15.10, 20.30. Wed 10.15, 17.45. Thu 12.45, 20.30.

Jojo Rabbit (12A): Fri 12.45, 17.45. Sat 12.45. Sun 20.15. Mon 13.30. Tue 10.15. Wed 12.45. Thu 17.45.

Little Women (U): Fri 15.05. Sat 15.00. Sun 15.10. Mon 10.45, 15.45. Tue 12.30, 17.30. Wed 15.05, 20.15. Thu 15.05.

Knives Out (12A): Sat 17.40. Thu 10.10.

StarDog and TurboCat (U): Sat, Sun 10.30.

Exhibition On Screen – Lucian Freud (PG): Mon 18.30.

KINO-TEATR, ST LEONARDS

kino-teatr.co.uk

A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life (15): Fri 19.30, £9. Q&A with producer Charity Wakefield, director Staten Cousins-Roe and members of the cast.

Piccadilly (1929): Sat 19.30, £12. With live piano accompaniment from Pete Saunders.

Motherless Brooklyn (15): Sun 14.00. Wed 19.30. An American neo-noir crime film by Edward Norton.

Exhibition – Lucian Freud – A Self Portrait: Thu 19.30.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

1917 (15): Fri 14.40, 17.30, 20.20. Sat & Sun 12.00, 14.40, 17.30, 20.20. Mon 14.40, 17.30, 20.20. Tue 15.00, 17.40, 20.20. Wed 14.40, 17.30, 20.20.

Bad Boys For Life (15): Fri 15.00, 18.00, 20.45. Sat & Sun 12.10, 15.00, 18.00, 20.45. Mon 15.00, 18.00, 20.45. Tue 12.10, 15.00, 18.00, 20.45. Wed 15.00, 18.00, 20.45.

Frozen 2 (U): Sat & Sun 12.20.

Jojo Rabbit (12A): Fri-Wed 20.30.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri 14.45, 17.45. Sat & Sun 11.50, 14.45, 17.45. Mon 14.45, 17.45. Tue 11.50, 14.45, 17.45. Wed 14.45, 17.45.

Little Women (U): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed 14.30.

Midway (12A): Tue 12.00.

Spies In Disguise (PG): Sat & Sun 09.50, 14.50.

Star Wars – The Rise of Skywalker (12A): Fri-Wed 17.40, 20.50.

The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

