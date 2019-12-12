Hastings cinema listings, Friday to Thursday, December 13-19

What’s on in Hastings, Rye and St Leonards this week

ELECTRIC PALACE CINEMA, HIGH STREET

electricpalacecinema.com

SORRY WE MISSED YOU (15): Fri 20.00.

OLD MOVIES SAVED MY LIFE: Sat 20.00. A funny and affectionate journey into the films that shaped one woman’s life.

THE MUMMY (U): Sun 20.00. With Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee.

KINO-RYE, LION STREET, RYE

01797 226293, kinodigital.co.uk

Ordinary Love (12A): Fri 13.00. Sat 18.15. Sun 20.30. Mon 16.00. Tue 13.15. Wed 15.30. Thu 18.15.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Thu 20.15.

Frozen 2 (U): Fri 10.50. Sat, Wed 10.45. Sun 11.00, 17.55. Mon, Tue, Thu 11.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri 12.45, 15.15, 17.45, 20.15. Sat 12.45, 15.30, 18.00, 20.15. Sun 12.14, 15.15, 20.05. Mon 12.45, 15.15. Tue, Wed 12.45, 15.15, 17.45, 20.15. Thu 12.45, 15.15, 17.45, 20.30.

Knives Out (12A): Fri 15.00, 17.55. Sat 12.55, 20.30. Sun 17.45. Mon 13.15. Tue 15.30, 20.30. Wed 12.55, 17.55. Thu 15.30.

Last Christmas (12A): Sat 16.00. Sun 13.10. Tue 18.20. Thu 13.15.

Le Mans ’66 (12A): Fri, Wed 20.30.

ROH Encore Ballet – Coppelia: Sun 15.00.

Kino Members Club: Wed, Thu 19.30.

Meeting Gorbachev: Sat 14.00. A 2018 biographical documentary directed by Werner Herzog and André Singer about Mikhail Gorbachev, the eighth and last leader of the Soviet Union.

Diner (15): Sun 15.00. A biting 1982 American comedy drama.

ODEON, HASTINGS

0333 014 4501

ABOMINABLE (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

BLACK CHRISTMAS (15): Fri-Tue 20.45. Wed 21.00.

BLUE STORY (15): Sat & Sun 21.00. Mon 20.45.

Friends 25th: The One With The Anniversary (Part 3). Sun 15.20.

FROZEN 2 (U): Fri 15.30, 18.00. Sat & Sun 10.30, 13.00, 15.30, 18.15. Mon 15.30, 18.00. Tues & Wed 13.00, 15.30, 18.15.

Girl Guides Screening – Frozen 2 (U): Sat & Sun 09.30.

Home Alone (PG): Sat 15.20.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri 12.00, 13.50, 14.50, 16.40, 17.40, 19.30, 20.30. Sat & Sun 11.00, 12.00, 13.50, 14.50, 16.40, 17.40, 19.30, 20.30. Mon 13.50, 14.50, 16.40, 17.40, 19.30, 20.30. Tue & Wed 12.00, 13.50, 14.50, 16.40, 17.40, 19.30, 20.30.

Knives Out (12A): Fri 16.30, 21.00. Sat & Sun 18.00. Mon 19.20. Tue 15.30. Wed 15.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri 14.00. Sat & Sun 12.20. Mon 14.00, 16.30. Wed 12.20.

Royal Ballet – The Nutcracker (Recorded Screening): Tue 19.15.

Star Wars Triple Bill (12A): Wed 18.00.

The Aeronauts (PG): Tue 12.00.

