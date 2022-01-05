Give one of these 10 Sussex rescue cat a new home for the New Year

Then please consider one of these 10 rescue cats, currently with Eastbourne Cats Protection, at their cattery in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham.
If you like the look of one of these felines and would like to give them a new home, please email [email protected] with your initial query.
For more information about Eastbourne Cats Protection, and on how to adopt, click here.
1.
Pringle is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161110001
2.
Simba is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161121001
3.
Tiggy is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161132001
4.
Albert is currently being looked after by Eastbourne Cats Protection and is looking for a new home. SUS-220401-161144001