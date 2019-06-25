Free creative workshop for older people in St Leonards

Older people in St Leonards are invited to try their hand at creative writing for the first time at a free workshop at Connect Well, Marlborough House, Warrior Square on Thursday, July 4, 2.30-5.30pm.

Local author and creative writing teacher Roddy Phillips will host the workshop and help participants to produce two pieces of written work during the session.

The event is open to residents and non-residents.

No writing experience is required.

The workshop, which includes light refreshments, is part of ‘First Time for Everything’, a programme designed by the Royal Voluntary Service and Prudential to give older people an opportunity to try something new for free in their community.

There will also be an opportunity to hear about other activities in the local area.

To register for the workshop call 07918 377510 or email: Rachel.rich@royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk