Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what to do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Dazzling and daring art and dance works on tour

Following successful 2018 dates, New Queers On The Block returns for a new UK tour this autumn.

NQOTB showcases art and dance pieces from renowned performers, and is the Brighton Marlborough Theatre’s flagship touring project.

Home Live Art presents the event in Hastings on Friday, September 20 (7pm, £3-£5), at The Printworks, The America Ground, 14 Claremont. It features Marikiscrycrycry and Adam Frost.

Marikiscrycrycry’s ‘He’s Dead’ is a new work from a prolific non-binary choreographer and dancer.

A spokesperson said: “Marikiscrycrycry uses different dance and choreographic techniques, as well as live action, and song to ask the question, ‘Was Tupac depressed?”

Adam Frost’s Sink Plunger is a multi-disciplinary show that explores ‘contemporary queerness’ and mental health with drag, visual art, cabaret, film and fashion.

Visit www.homeliveart.com.

Learn about Argentine tango at the Opus Theatre

Hastings Tango Club, Casa Tango and Classicus present Argentine Tango at Opus Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, September 7 (3.30pm).

Tickets cost £5 (free for Friends of Opus) from www.opustheatre.co.uk.

Argentine Tango is one of the most popular dances in the world. Now you can learn all you always wanted to about this passionate Latin American style, including its origins, the hidden content of the lyrics, the colourful anecdotes and more. There will be dance demonstrations from two Tango schools as well as a chance to hear Sussex composer Polo Piatti talk about his upbringing in the ‘La Boca’ district where Tango was born, and one of his famous teachers, Astor Piazzolla.

See Justin Hayward at the De La Warr Pavilion

Singer-songwriter Justin Hayward is set to play the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on September 18 (6.30pm), as part of his All The Way Tour.

He will be supported by Mike Dawes.

Justin, who is best known for his work with The Moody Blues, said: “I’m always so thrilled to have the opportunity to tour in the UK, particularly at this time in my career when no one knows what the future holds. I’m bringing my ‘song writing’ guitars from home on the road with me, so the gigs will have the feel and sound of my music room along with the vibe I was feeling as I wrote the songs.”

Tickets cost £39.50 and £45. Call 01424 229 111.

Barry Steele takes on the role of Roy Orbison

The Roy Orbison Story is at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Thursday, September 12 (7.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “He’s the man with the sunglasses and the black suit who delivered some of the world’s darkest and most emotional ballads, yet Texas-born Roy Orbison remains one of the most distinctive looking, and sounding performers in modern music.

“The one and only Barry Steele takes on the role in The Roy Orbison Story.

“He comes with great credentials and a genuine admiration for the Big O.”

Tickets for the show cost £23.50-£26.50.

Call the box office on 01424 462288.

