Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next week? Here are four of the best events.

Last chance to watch A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Shakespeare specialists Bowler Crab are set to perform their full production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream for the very last time at The Stables Theatre on Thursday and Friday, August 1-2.

The Hastings show follows sell-out performances in both Rye and Bexhill and the large open air auditorium at Half House Farm.

Director and producer Stephen John said: “We are delighted at how warm the audiences have been on our summer tour of Sussex. We’ve had to extend auditoriums and have even been fortunate to have mainly great weather for the open air performances. On the one night it did rain, the audience stuck with us and there was a very special feeling knowing they braved through the rain to keep watching – their energy kept us all going”.

The play starts at 7.30pm. There will be an interval and the show will end at about 10pm. Tickets cost £15 on 01424 423221 or www.stablestheatre.co.uk.

Picture: Peter Mould.

Zoom Arts’ diverse work on display at hospital

Zoom Arts are displaying an eclectic mix of members’ work at the Conquest Hospital, The Ridge, St Leonards-on-Sea, until the end of September.

The exhibition is based on the theme ‘glad to see you’ and features a variety of media, including painting, photography, mixed media and textiles.

All of the artwork is free for visitors to view on Level 3 of the hospital and much of the work is available for purchase.

People who would like to find out more about the exhibition and the various pieces on display can call 07954 420515.

Click here to find out more about the group or search for them on Facebook.

Lots of fun with LEGO at Hastings Museum

Hastings Museum is providing an action packed summer for all ages.

The holiday programme kicked off on July 24 and runs until September 3, excluding Mondays. Every day you’ll be able to go on a journey through the museum with the free LEGO Explorers Trail.

Each Tuesday offers Weekly Workshops to spark your creativity.

For kids aged 10-16, every Friday (2pm-4pm), there is the free weekly LEGO Makers club (August 2-30), where you can make programmable machines. For younger children there are LEGO Museum Minis sessions every Friday from 10.15am to 12.15pm.

Find out more at www.hmag.org.uk.

Artists and craftspeople put their work on sale

Bexhill Artists’ Workspace (BAW) is holding a one-day sale on Saturday, August 3, at St Barnabas Church, Sea Road, Bexhill (10.30am-3.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “As in previous years there will be a large selection of arts and crafts for sale including jewellery, glass work, cartoon books and cards, knitted goods, calligraphy, toys, cards for all occasions, pictures and prints.”

Entry is free and teas and coffees will be available. Visit bawuk.org or call 01323 760112.

Bexhill Artist’s Workspace is a group of artists, designers and craftspeople from Bexhill-on-Sea. New members are always welcome.

Four things to do in the Eastbourne area. Click here to find out more.

The Rattonians perform Top Hat in Eastbourne. Click here to find out more.

Rye Harvest Music Feastival to raise cash for Sussex Cancer Fund. Click here to find out more.

Nathan Carter brings stirring country-pop with Irish influences to East Sussex. Click here to read more.