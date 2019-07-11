Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Birdsong at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery

Harmony One Choir sing choral music inspired by birdsong in aid of Alexandra Greenhouse restoration fund on July 21 (3pm-5pm), at Hastings Museum and Art Gallery.

Musical director Debbie Warren, with Helen Ridout (piano) and Lynda Murray (saxophone), present a program of music in the museum’s main gallery.

A spokesperson said: “Alexandra Park Greenhouse Group are applying to Heritage Lottery for funding to restore the 1934 greenhouse. They are delighted to have the choir give their support by arranging this event. The greenhouse, once restored, will offer a new growing area and plant shop for the community to enjoy.

“Filled with birdsong, Alexandra Park is a very special green space to explore this summer. Discover the specialist trees, inspirational planting, tranquil lakes and woodland right in the centre of town.”

Tickets £10 (including tea and home made cake) are available from Hastings Tourist Information office.

Active Arts return to De La Warr Pavilion

Active Arts are back at De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Wednesday, July 17, with their new show, Flying High.

Performers will be showcasing their work in a night of comedy, drama, musical theatre, dance and film-making.

Joining Active Arts Students this year are talented friends and colleagues from Boathouse Theatre and Open Door. They have been inspired by previous shows and are looking forward to the event.

Flying High will be compered by Henning Wehn.

Doors 7pm. Tickets £12 (£10 conc). Call 01424 229111 or email boxoffice@dlwp.com.

Active Arts is a performing and visual arts course for adults with learning disabilities run by Hastings and Bexhill Mencap Society.

Bring a can to the Laughing Stag for a free stand-up gig

The Laughing Stag offers a night of thrilling comedy in Hastings Old Town on Friday, July 19.

The show starts at 8pm at The Stag Inn, All Saints Street, and features a selection of brilliant stand-up comics.

Mary Bourke (pictured) headlines, supported by Dave Fensome, Jade Gebbie and Simon Harriyott, and presented by Juliet Brando, Mistress of Ceremonies.

Entry is free but capacity is limited so people are encouraged to arrive early. The organisers will be collecting for a local food bank so bring a can if you’re able.

If you book a table for food you can reserve a seat for the comedy club. Visit www.staghastings.co.uk.

Keyboard special from three top songwriters

Three artists are bringing a keyboard special to Kino-Teatr, St Leonard’s, on Thursday, July 18 (7.30pm).

The evening features Mick Bolton, Mike Hatchard and Louis Vause.

Mick joined Mott The Hoople in 1973 playing shows across the USA and UK. In the ’80s and ’90s he toured and recorded with Dexys Midnight Runners and has worked with Linda and Paul McCartney. Mike is a singer with an unusual take on life that is reflected in his eclectic writing. Meanwhile, Louis always evokes emotion, time and place in his work. He is a composer and teacher who has worked with bands as diverse as Madness, Graham Coxon and the Lee Thompson Ska Orchestra.

