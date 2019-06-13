Four things to do in the Hastings area

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Join the fun at Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman

White Rock Theatre, Hastings, presents Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman on Sunday, June 23 (2pm), a unique interactive event from the producers of Sing-along-a Sound of Music and Grease.

There will be onscreen lyrics, a live host and an interactive fun pack so everyone can join in.

“Sing-a-long-a The Greatest Showman is much more than just a film,” said show producer Ben Freedman. “It’s an event, an interactive experience and most definitely the most fun you can have with a top hat on.”

Every performance starts with a Sing-a-long-a host who warms up the audience, trains them how to interact with the movie using the contents of their free props bag and heckle in all the right places as well as judge the fancy dress competition.

Audiences are encouraged to wear their best top hat and tails and add a beard if they like.

Tickets cost £13.50-£17.50 from 01424 462288.

Reggae queen Dawn Penn heads to White Rock Theatre

An evening with Dawn Penn and Friends comes to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, this Saturday. June 15 (10pm-2am).

The event is presented by One Love Festival – Sussex Studio and features Dawn Penn, Earl Gateshead, Dan Wiltshire and Mighty Sounds, plus a special guest to be confirmed.

Dawn is one of the original queens of reggae music.

From Kingston, Jamaica, she studied piano, classical violin and performed with her sisters in churches.

Her first recording was ‘When I’m Gonna Be Free’ in 1966. She then recorded for Coxsone Dodd at Studio One and her first hit was the 1967 song ‘You Don’t Love Me – No, No, No’.

Suitable for ages 18+. Tickets £15 on 01424 462288.

Hear all the Bowie hits in a superb two hour show

Jean Genie and his band bring The Ultimate Tribute to David Bowie to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Friday, June 21 (7.30pm).

They will play all the hits in a spectacular two-hour concert.

A spokesperson said: “It all started in 1993 when Jean Genie was formed following the discovery of David Bowie look-and-sound-alike artiste John Mainwaring. The band soon became famous for their flamboyant stage show and today has many impressive claims to fame including performing on stage with the original Spiders From Mars at the Mick Ronson Memorial Concert after show party.”

Tickets cost £24-£25.

A tribute to The Eagles’ distinctive rock sound

The Illegal Eagles play White Rock Theatre on Saturday, June 15 (7.30pm).

This year’s tour features more stunning vocals, tight harmonies and awesome guitar riffs, a spokesperson said.

“Described as ‘flawless’ by The Express, The Illegal Eagles are internationally renowned for their outstanding ability to recreate the Eagles’ distinctive sound with both flare and incredible authenticity.”

The concert offers all of The Eagles’ classic hits, including ‘Hotel California’, ‘Take it to the Limit’, ‘Life in the Fast Lane’, ‘Take It Easy’, ‘Lyin’ Eyes’, ‘Desperado’ and many more.

Tickets £26.50-£27.50.

