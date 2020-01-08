Four things to do in Hastings, Bexhill and St Leonards-on-sea

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Bizarre jokes from an unlikely secret agent

Oddball comedian Milton Jones will reveal the truth about being an international spy at the White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Saturday, January 25.

Milton explains: “My latest show is called Milton: Impossible and is loosely based on a Tom Cruise film I saw once called something like Undo-able Task. In it I play a Milton who appears to just have a job in ASDA, but at night he’s also an international spy involved in secret things and quite bad situations. But if daft jokes give you an allergic reaction and send you into a coma, then don’t come running to me! Also, at a difficult time for our country, I believe there’s a chance this show could unite the nation. Admittedly quite a small chance.”

Milton is known for his eccentric style, and his last sell-out tour, Milton Jones Is Out There, was seen by more than 100,000 people.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £31.50 (White Rock Friends get £2.50 off). Call 01424 462288.

Explore two exhibitions with the artists in Bexhill

Art lovers can join the artists Zadie Xa and Marc Bauer for a tour of their new exhibitions at Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion this winter.

The event on February 1 (11am) takes an early look at Zadie’s Child of Magohalmi and the Echoes of Creation and Marc’s Mal Etre / Performance before both shows open to the public at 12pm.

Zadie’s work is a major new multimedia project that creates a sub-aquatic marine environment, while Marc uses small and large scale drawing to explore the motif of people on boats throughout history.

Tickets cost £7 (£5 DLWP members and concessions, invitees and patrons free). Call 01424 229111.

A tribute to rock’s most flamboyant front man

Mercury – The Ultimate Queen Tribute brings some spectacular rock classics to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Thursday, January 23 (7.30pm).

The band is one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and Queen and this high-energy production aims to capture the experience of seeing rock’s most flamboyant front man perform live.

Joseph Lee Jackson plays Freddie Mercury with an incredible vocal range, and Glenn Scrimshaw stars as Brian May, offering his impressively intricate guitar work.

Tickets cost £25 (White Rock Friends get £3.50 off, concessions £1 off). Call 01424 462288.

Experience two Trevor Watts duos at Kino-Teatr

Kino-Teatr in St Leonards-on-sea presents two duos with Trevor Watts on Friday, January 31.

Tickets cost £12 and the event starts at 7.30pm. Visit www.kino-teatr.co.uk.

The duos will be Trevor Watts on saxophone with Mark Hewins on guitar, and Trevor with Jamie Harris on drums.

Trevor Watts was an original member of The Spontaneous Music Ensemble, who pushed the boundaries of improvised music in the 1960s. In the ’70s his band Amalgam crossed improv with rock and funk, and in the ’80s and 90s his Moiré Music and Drum Orchestra groups created dazzling world music.

