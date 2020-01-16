Four things to do in Hastings, Bexhill and St Leonards

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Toploader set for charity gig at St Mary in the Castle

Alternative rockers Toploader are set to play a charity gig at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, on Saturday, February 1 (7pm).

They will be joined by Sussex band The Rockitmen and will be raising funds for Charity for Kids, a volunteer-run group that provides help for disabled and terminally ill children.

A spokesperson said: “With over 62 million streams on Spotify in 2018, Toploader are gearing up for a busy 2020 as they celebrate 20 years since the release of their debut album Onka’s Big Moka, which sold more than two million copies and remained in the Top 5 of the UK album chart for over six months earning them four Brit Award nominations. The album featured a string of top 20 singles including global hit ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’, which spent over a year in European Airplay Charts, and the critically acclaimed fan favourite ‘Achilles Heel’.”

Tickets £22.50. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult. Visit www.stmaryinthecastle.co.uk.

A tribute to Syd Barrett’s last ever show with Pink Floyd

The Piper in St Leonards presents Syd’s Last Stand this Saturday, January 18.

The event is a 52nd anniversary tribute to Syd Barrett’s final performance with Pink Floyd on Hastings Pier (January 20, 1968).

It starts at 8pm and runs until late, offering cosmic sounds, projections, lights, films and DJs. There will also be live music from artists Anna Page and CK Smith with more to be announced.

Admission is £4. Visit www.thepiper.club to find out more.

The venue itself is actually named after Pink Floyd’s debut record, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, and inside there are little homages to Syd.

This spring sculptor Suzie Zamit will be unveiling a bust of Syd Barrett’s head in the pub.

The forecast that decided the future of Britain

The next production at Stables Theatre, Hastings, will be Pressure by David Haig, a drama about unsung heroes, personal battles and the weight of responsibility.

The production is at the venue from February 7-15. Tickets cost £8.50-£13.50.

A spokesperson said: “It’s June 2nd 1944. The clock is ticking down. In 72 hours, 350,000 troops are to cross the Channel in operation Overlord. The fate of the 350,000, the future of Britain, Europe and the United States rests on one single weather forecast.”

The show is directed by Carol Hunt with assistant director Christopher Cook.

Photograph by Peter Mould/Cliff Brooker.

Triumphant sounds from Explosions in the Sky

Texas post-rock heroes Explosions in the Sky bring their 20th anniversary tour to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday, February 11 (7pm).

The band have earned a stellar reputation in the moody instrumental rock scene with their intense live performances.

Now they celebrate 20 years of making music together.

A spokesperson said: “Equal parts romance and tragedy, their beautiful melodies have the tendency to ignite into head-spinning walls of noise; their sound proves to be every bit as triumphant as their name implies.”

Tickets cost £24.50-£28.50. Call 01424 229111 or visit www.dlwp.com.

