Four things to do in Hastings and Bexhill

Wondering what to do over the next few weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Awesome Led Zeppelin tribute at the White Rock

CODA – a Tribute to Led Zeppelin heads to Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Saturday, January 18 (7.30pm).

The band is one of the most exciting and authentic tributes to Led Zeppelin around, featuring incredible replica costumes and instruments.

This year the musicians are celebrating the classic Led Zeppelin II album.

The first set of the show will consist of the whole album, featuring such great tunes as ‘Whole Lotta Love’ and ‘Ramble On’, as well as lesser known songs like ‘Living Loving Maid’ and the ‘Lemon Song’.

The second set will be packed with all the classics and showstoppers such as ‘Stairway to Heaven’, ‘Rock and Roll’ and much more. CODA recently performed three very special concerts celebrating 50 years of Led Zeppelin to great critical acclaim, including one at the very first venue Led Zeppelin ever played, exactly 50 years to the day.

Doors open at 7pm and tickets cost £19.50-£20.50. Call 01424 462288.

Photo: DB Smith-Taylor.

Sir Geoff Hurst tells funny and fascinating tales in Hastings

Football fans can enjoy An Evening With Sir Geoff Hurst at Hastings’ White Rock Theatre on Wednesday, January 22 (7.30pm).

England’s hat-trick hero and World Cup winner will talk about his West Ham and England career, as well as his life in general. He has plenty of funny and exciting tales to tell, including the inside story of his greatest achievement.

The compere will be his friend and agent Terry Baker and in the second half the audience can ask their questions.

Tickets cost £29. VIP tickets are £69 (includes best seats in the house, photograph with Geoff and signature per person to be taken place pre-show from 6.30pm). White Rock Friends can get £2.50 off. Call 01424 462288.

Electronic delights at the De La Warr Pavilion

French electronic music outfit Caravan Palace bring their blend of exhilarating house and old school jazz to Bexhill’s De La Warr Pavilion on Tuesday, January 28.

A spokesperson said: “The musical virtuosity of the band combined with their panache, flair and genuine joy in performing live is evident at their awe-inducing sold-out headline shows – recent highlights include Brixton Academy and Somerset House – and main-stage performances at festivals including Glastonbury, Boomtown, Secret Garden Party and Wilderness.”

The concert starts at 7pm and tickets cost £26. Call the box office on 01424 229111.

Tall stories, funny facts and silly jokes from Sandi

Sandi Toksvig is currently touring her new one-woman comedy show, which comes to the De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, on Sunday, January 19 (8pm, £26.50, £28.50).

A spokesperson said: “Sandi realises some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but following a misunderstanding with a friend she has decided instead to become a National Trevor – half misprint, half Danish comedian, novelist, actor and broadcaster.

“Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick fire Q&A and a quiz. Don’t expect tap-dancing, leotards or a forward roll.”

Call 01424 229111.

