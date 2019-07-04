Four things to do in Hastings

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

No more lies or nonsense from stand-up Rhod Gilbert

Acclaimed stand-up Rhod Gilbert presents The Book of John at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Wednesday, July 17 (8pm).

Tickets cost £30.50-£31.50. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

A spokesperson for the show said: “In a six-year break from stand-up, a lot has happened to Rhod. Almost all of it s***.

“And just when he thought he’d hit rock bottom, he met a bloke... called John.

“This show sees Rhod as funny as ever, but like never before. Raw, personal and brutally honest; no more lies, no more nonsense.”

In the intervening years, Rhod has been a hit on television, featuring on shows such as Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience, Would I Lie to You?, Taskmaster, QI, The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Live at The Apollo, and Have I Got News for You?

The first half of the show is 50 minutes, followed by a 25-minute interval and 50 minutes in the second half. There is no support act.

Brilliant young pianist Maxim Kinasov plays Fairlight Hall

Maxim Kinasov, the pianist who won second prize and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra prize at this year’s Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition, is giving the Summer Recital at Fairlight Hall on Sunday, July 7 (2pm).

Born in Moscow, Maxim made his orchestral debut at age nine and his solo recital debut a year later. He studied at the famous Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory and is studying for a Master of Music in performance at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

The gardens will be open for picnics from 12pm. The programme will include Beethoven’s Sonata No. 30 in E major, as well as works by Slonimsky, Brahms and Mussorgsky. Tickets £20 from www.hipcc.co.uk.

Experience Irish culture in Rhythm of the Dance

Rhythm of the Dance brings some spectacular Irish entertainment to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Sunday, July 7 (7.30pm)

A spokesperson said: “Experience flailing fiddles, flutes, and inspiring dances along with live vocalists, all complimented by a top live Irish trad band of multi-instrumentalist musicians and a sensational sound and light show as seen on TV from China to California, from Siberia to Sydney.

“Worldwide, toes are tapping and hands are clapping to the feet of Rhythm of the Dance.”

Tickets cost £18.50-£26. Call 01424 462288 or visit whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Choir offers Rossini’s Petit Messe Solennelle

Hastings Philharmonic Choir’s final concert of the season will be at Christ Church, St Leonards, on Saturday, July 6 (7pm).

The singers will perform Rossini’s expressive Petit Messe Solennelle and will be joined by a solo quartet of upcoming stars: Helen May (soprano), Beth Moxon (mezzo-soprano), Alberto Sousa (tenor), and Themba Mvula (baritone).

Tickets cost £12.50-£20 (u18s free). Call 01424 451111 or visit Hastings Tourist Info Centre.

Tickets are already on sale for the opening concert of Hastings Philharmonic’s 2019/2020 Season, which is on October 11 at St Mary in the Castle. It features Fumiya Koido playing Mozart.

