Four things to do in Hastings

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Jimmy Carr’s going to joke about some terrible things

Jimmy Carr brings Terribly Funny to White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Tuesday, July 2 (7.30pm).

The comedian’s brand new show contains jokes about all kinds of terrible things, said a spokesperson.

“Terrible things that might have affected you or people you know and love. But they’re just jokes – they are not the terrible things.

“Having political correctness at a comedy show is like having health and safety at a rodeo. Now you’ve been warned, buy a ticket.”

The show is only suitable for ages 16 and up.

Tickets cost £32.50-£33.50. Call the box office on 01424 462288.

Jimmy Carr is one of the most respected UK comedians working today and one of the biggest selling live acts in British comedy. His DVD releases include: Live, Stand Up, Comedian, In Concert, Telling Jokes, Making People Laugh, Being Funny, Laughing & Joking and Funny Business. Jimmy has sold more than 1.2 million copies to date.

Champion boxer Tyson Fury at White Rock Theatre

Gold Star Promotions presents an evening with heavyweight champion Tyson ‘The Gypsy King’ Fury on Thursday, July 4 (8pm), at White Rock Theatre.

Tyson will be meeting fans, posing for photographs and telling all about his rise to becoming the best heavyweight on the planet.

A spokesperson said: “In 2015, Fury dethroned the then King of the Ring Wladimir Klitschko in an unforgettable night in Dusseldorf, Germany, to become the undisputed champion of the world.

“Since then, personal issues and problems meant he never lost the titles in the ring and is still considered to be the best heavyweight currently active.”

Standard tickets cost £39 (VIP £179). Call 01424 462288.

A madcap, nostalgia filled, funky, graphic show

Artist Georgie Wheeler presents her Pic ’n’ Mix solo show at Hastings’ See Spray Gallery from Saturday, June 29, until July 30.

It’s a madcap, nostalgia-laden, funky, graphic show, said a spokesperson.

“Pick ’n’ Mix brings together Georgie’s Mixtape 80s series, which summarises popular culture, smash hits and an iconic ’80s design style in ten oversized cassette tapes. Alongside these, are a series of ‘borrowed forgotten’ pieces, where she has embellished kitsch landscapes and figurative paintings from the ’70s and ’80s with slightly misfitting characters.”

This is Georgie’s first solo show since becoming a full-time artist last year.

Sensuous dance work explores love and death

Edifice Dance Theatre and the Hastings Philharmonic Ensemble present Salomé at St Mary In The Castle, Hastings, on Saturday and Sunday, June 29-30 (7.30pm).

The piece is an extraordinary dance-theatre production that explores divine love, rejection, lust and death.

This original show is based on the themes and characters of Oscar Wilde’s Salomé will be performed by an outstanding cast of dancers and musicians.

It offers a dynamic and sensuous hybrid of latin, ballroom and contemporary dance with a specially composed score by Phillip O’Meara.

Call 01424 451111 for tickets.