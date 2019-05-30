Four shows to see in Hastings

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Motley crew deal with dramas in a dance class

The Stables theatre offers Hastings a heart-warming, tap-dancing comedy this week.

Stepping Out by Richard Harris is directed by Tim Wormley-Healing with choreography and additional direction by Viv Wormley-Healing.

Mavis, a former chorus girl, tries her best to teach a group (of very mixed abilities) some tap dancing skills for an upcoming recital. However, before the dancing begins Mavis must deal with the minor dramas and personal issues that erupt among this motley crew.

The show stars Tracy Sutton as Mavis, Charly Guyatt as Lynne, Glenda Quinnell as Dorothy, Kate Dyer as Maxine, Sarah Matthews as Andy, Alan Haynes as Geoffrey, Liz Baker as Sylvia, Lisa Hurley as Rose, Carol Hunt as Vera, and Pauleen Mclaughlin as Mrs. Fraser. It will be at The Stables (The Bourne, Hastings), from Friday, May 31, to Saturday, June 8. Performances start at 7.30pm on all days with a 2.30pm matinee on June 2.

Tickets £8.50-£13.50.

Young singers and orchestra set to perform Mozart’s opera

Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra and Chamber Choir presents Mozart’s Magic Flute at St Mary in the Castle this weekend.

The opera is presented in partnership with Ensemble OrQuesta and performances start at 7pm on Saturday, June 1, and 5pm on Sunday, June 2.

The piece will be sung in German with English dialogues and surtitles.

A spokesperson said: “Don’t miss this opportunity to hear exciting young singers perform Mozart’s spellbinding opera at St Mary in the Castle.”

Tickets cost £22.50 (stalls), £17.50 (balcony), or are free for under 18s and students. Visit stmaryinthecastle.co.uk or www.musicglue.com/ensemble-orquesta/listings.

New series of lunchtime concerts at Holy Trinity

The 29th series of lunchtime concerts at Holy Trinity Hastings begins on Wednesday, June 5, with a programme featuring successful candidates from the Hastings Musical Festival, including singers Katie Wren (above) and Maya Godlonton-White.

The concerts continue on Wednesdays until September 4 (excluding August 14), from 1.10pm- 1.50pm. The programme includes choirs, ensembles, solo instrumentalists and singers. A full list can be found at www.hthchurch.org/lunchtimeconcerts.

Holy Trinity Hastings is in the town centre, in Robertson Street.

Entry is free (donations requested afterwards).

Caterpillar celebrates 50th birthday in Hastings

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show is set to delight families at White Rock Theatre, Hastings, on Thursday, June 6 (1.30pm and 5pm).

Created by Jonathan Rockefeller and based on the books by author/illustrator Eric Carle, the production features 75 adorable puppets.

These include Brown Bear, ten Little Rubber Ducks, The Very Lonely Firefly and, of course, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, who is celebrating his 50th birthday this year.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar has delighted generations of readers since it was first published in 1969 and has sold more than 43 million copies worldwide.