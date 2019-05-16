Four shows to see in Hastings

Wondering what do over the next couple of weeks? Here are four of the best events.

Dark schemes and songs in Sondheim’s chilling tale

Renaissance Theatre presents Sweeney Todd at St Mary in the Castle, Hastings, until Saturday, May 18.

Performances start at 7.30pm with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.

This dark musical by Stephen Sondheim tells the infamous tale of an unjustly exiled barber who returns to Victorian London seeking revenge on the judge who framed him and ravaged his wife.

He cuts a chilling path through the city and, together with Mrs Lovett, cooks up a macabre scheme.

Steve Corke stars as Sweeney Todd with Kim Sutton as Mrs Lovett. The cast also includes Dan Regelous as The Judge, Ruby Edwards as Johanna, Luke Baxter as Pirelli, Tyler Sargent as Anthony and Michael Woodhams as The Beadle.

Now celebrating ten years, Renaissance Theatre prides itself on staging quality productions and also raising funds for St Michaels Hospice.

Call 01424 451111 for tickets to the show.

Picture: Peter Mould.

Time for quiet reflection, meditation and worship

An Organ Meditation will be the next musical event at St John the Evangelist Church, Hollington, St. Leonards-on-Sea, on Sunday, May 19 (6.30pm).

A spokesperson said: “This will be about an hour or so of organ music played by Stephen Page, which, after a brief introduction, will progress without any announcements (or applause) giving time for quiet reflection, meditation and worship.

“Written notes to guide your thoughts will be available.”

This event will be followed by refreshments.

People can find out more about St John the Evangelist Church, Hollington, at stjohnshollington.co.uk.

Four fabulous stand-ups at Hastings Comedy Gala

Hastings Comedy Gala will bring the laughs to White Rock Theatre on Friday, May 24 (7.30pm).

The event features four fabulous stand-ups, an award-winning comedy gang performing together for one night only.

David O’Doherty is a best-selling author and he will be bringing his keyboard so he can sing some songs and tell some stories. Tom Allen has quickly established himself as one of the country’s best comedians with his sharp observations and acerbic wit. Joe Wilkinson is one of the most recognised faces on UK TV and Zoe Lyons is one of most impressive comics on the circuit.

Tickets cost £27.50. Call 01424 462288.

Great food, beer and tunes at mini music festival

A mini music and beer festival is coming to The Harrow Inn on The Ridge, Hastings, on Saturday, May 25.

The car park will be converted to host the event and there will be food stalls and live music all day long.

On the outside stage (veranda booking essential) will be a disco for the whole family (12pm), followed by Stormy T’s Bluesmans band (1pm), Jaycee Watson (2.30pm), Octavia featuring Jackie Rawe (3.30pm) and Dead Calm (5.15pm).

The inside stage will have party tunes from Smoking Jacket (7pm) and pop-funk-rock from The Talisman (9pm).

Entry is free.

