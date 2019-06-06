Forget the car and use pedal power to join Bike Week celebrations in Hastings and Rother

People across Hastings and Rother are being urged to employ pedal power for their daily journeys as part of a national celebration of cycling.

Bike Week runs June 8 - 16, during which time residents are asked to ditch the car and take to two wheels for trips to work and school instead.

In addition to the health benefits, cycling can help to cut congestion and air pollution. Cllr Bill Bentley, East Sussex County Council’s (ESCC) lead member communities and safety, said: “Every day thousands of cars take to the roads for journeys to work or school, with one in five cars on the road during morning rush hour taking children to school.

“As well as the obvious health benefits, taking to the road on a bike will reduce congestion and help improve air quality and make our towns and villages safer.

“I hope Bike Week will inspire people to rethink their journeys, leave their cars at home and find a greener and healthier way to travel to work or school.

“You never know, it might be a healthy habit that sticks.”

For those who feel less confident on a bike, ESCC’s Bikeability team offers courses for adults and children, teaching practical skills while building confidence and understanding of how to cycle on today’s roads.

The team also visits schools across the county.

For more information about Bikeability and to book a place on a summer holiday course visit: www.eastsussex.gov.uk/bikeability or call 01273 335795.

More details on Bike Week can be found at: https://www.cyclinguk.org/bikeweek