‘For the Beauty of the Earth’ Ninfield Flower Festival

Ninfield Flower Club stage their Flower Festival entitled ‘For the Beauty of the Earth’ at Ninfield churches over the May bank holiday weekend (May 4, 5 and 6).

Chairman of Ninfield Flower Club, Helen Cunliffe says a warm welcome awaits visitors.

“Whilst the flowers will be centre stage, visitors will be also be signposted to Church Wood, an area of ancient woodland owned by the village, and waiting to be discovered or re-discovered,” she said.

“In the Methodist church on Saturday only, local ceramicist Anna Thomson presents a drop-in clay workshop for all ages.

“Try your hand at creating a sculpture from air drying clay.

“On Saturday evening in St Mary’s church at 7pm Jonathan Marten and friends perform a concert with organ, oboe and voice.

“Jonathan was for many years Director of Music at St Peter’s Church, Bexhill and a driving force in the foundation of ‘Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition’.

“Refreshments follow. Entry free with a retiring collection.

“On Sunday afternoon at 5pm, in St Mary’s, Songs of Praise will be led by the choir of St Peter’s Church.

“The songs have been chosen by the congregation of St Mary’s and include the anthem, sung by the choir, ‘For the Beauty of the Earth’, music John Rutter.

“Refreshments, stalls and free parking.

“The festival is open 10.30-4pm Saturday and Monday and 11-4.30pm on Sunday.”