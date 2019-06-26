Fairlight Bowls Club’s Open Tournament will raise funds for Demelza Hospice Care for Children

Fairlight Bowls Club’s Annual Open Tournament will be raising funds for Demelza Hospice Care for Children and all are welcome to attend.

Currently there are 18 teams playing at the event, which will be held at the club’s base at Commanders Walk, Fairlight, Hastings on Sunday, June 30, 9-5pm.

A spokesperson for the bowls club said: “Even if you are not playing, how about coming along to support not only the bowls club and the players, but our chosen charity for the tournament.”

Donations of raffle prizes will be appreciated.

Demelza Hospice Care for Children provide care and support for babies, children and young people with terminal conditions in East Sussex, including the Hastings and St Leonards area.

Visit: https://www.fairlightbowlsclub.com or https://www.demelza.org.uk.