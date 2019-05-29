Crowds flock to join the fun of the ‘best ever’ Battle Medieval Fayre

Hundreds of people ascended on 1066 country last weekend to take part in the annual Battle Medieval Fayre.

One of the organisers of the event, Kay Hunting says many felt this was the best fayre ever. “Medieval madness returned to Battle for 29th year!,” she said. “There was so much to see and do, with a free programme of entertainers and unusual games to try. Battle’s own Fighting Knights were extremely popular, with many wanting a photo with them after the performances. Jester, Devil Sticks Peat, created mayhem with a mix of juggling, jesting, and general tomfoolery. “Medieval warfare and surgery techniques were demonstrated by Hands on History and visitors took the opportunity to try on the suits of armour.

Battle Medieval Fayre. Photo by Roberts Photographic.

“Highlight of the weekend was the parade and crowning of the May Queen. Children from Battle and Langton School and Section 5 drummers put on a great show.

“Visitors tried their skills at Medieval Nine Men’s Morris, pottery and leather working. Games of ‘Here Come the Normans’ and ‘Spin the Saxon Shield’ were real hits too! Battle’s Needle Meets Hook demonstrated spinning along with demonstrations by our lacemakers. There was delicious food from the Bull Inn barbeque, Bonfire Boyes’ spit-roast, and French’s fish. Battle Organic Cider sold out again! Unusual stalls included the Henna and Hat Lady who won best presented stall.

“The committee are really pleased with how this year went. We thank local businesses who sponsored the fayre. The support of the town is really important to the event.”

