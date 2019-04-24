Bexhill Scouts’ Table Sale dedicated to kids’ items

A table sale dedicated to children/baby clothes and toys will be held at the 9th Bexhill Scout Hall, Wainwright Road, Bexhill this Saturday (April 27) 10-1pm.

There will be a Lego stall, handmade clothes, second hand school uniform stall, music and refreshments.

There will also be a number of surprises throughout the morning and a craft area.

Entrance is free and all money raised will go to support the 9th Bexhill Scout Group - the group are not sponsored by any organisation other than parents, carer’s, friends and children of the group, hence the need for continuous fundraising activities.

There are a limited number of tables available for anyone who would like to sell at the event.

Cost is £5 per table.

To book or for more details call 07858072051.