Battle Festival is something to crow about

The annual Battle Scarecrow Festival is just around the corner and local folk are invited to get creative and enter the event.

The festival takes place in Battle, July 19 - August 4.

Battle Scarecrow Festival 2016 SUS-160707-143336001

The theme this year is ‘Showtime - The World of Theatre and Musicals’.

A spokesperson said: “We would love to see a multitude of creative entries, both from regular contributors and those who are feeling fired up to make their debut.

“Which show will bring life to your scarecrow? Could it be The Lion King, Wicked, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Only Fools and Horses, for example?

“We hope to put on a spectacular and varied display of scarecrows throughout Battle: from The Roundabout, through the town centre, past Market Square, and all the way down to The Senlac Inn.

“We would love to see scarecrows in exciting dynamic poses, made from unconventional materials or in fun locations; climbing a ladder, overlooking a hedge, in a tree or sitting on a first-floor windowsill, all inspired by the world of theatre and musicals.

“Get thinking and let’s deliver a box office smash hit!”

Supported by Littlewood Fencing and Battle Town Council, the Scarecrow Festival is open to all with prizes for the best entries. Categories are: Best individual; Best community; Best business. Entry costs £5 for individuals, £10 for groups.

Net proceeds will support Battle Arts and Music Festival.

Closing date for applications is July 5.

Scarecrows should be fully formed and located on the stake (which will have your entry name on it) by July 18.

For more information email: battlescarecrows@gmail.com