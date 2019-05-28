Barby needs you to join her motley crew at Bexhill animal sanctuary

Animal Sanctuary founder, Barby Keel is appealing for volunteers for various roles within the charity.

The sanctuary, which is based at Freezeland Lane, Bexhill relies on its dedicated team of volunteers to keep the sanctuary and Bexhill charity shop going.

Barby Keel SUS-180808-150733001

Due to the sanctuary’s continued success in attracting visitors to its Sunday Visiting Day, and generous donations form local residents, Barby says she now needs more help.

“Sundays have been absolutely brilliant”, she said.

“The new Vegan (and vegetarian) Cafe attracts a lot of visitors and sales from the emporium have been fantastic.

“We also receive lots of donations of furniture, which we have to collect.

“So, I need more people to join my motley crew to help at the sanctuary, at the shop but also to drive the van and collect furniture.”

Barby says volunteers only need to commit to a minimum of two hours every week.

Drivers must be able to drive a Peugeot Boxer van and need a clean UK D1 driving license.

The Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary is a non-profit making charity, rehoming or providing permanent refuge for abused, abandoned and unwanted animals.

It operates a no destruction policy.

Barby always tries to find permanent, loving homes for the animals at the sanctuary.

The Sanctuary’s Sunday Visiting operates throughput the year up to October 20, 2-5pm (weather permitting).

Meet the animals, birds, staff and volunteers, visit the emporium, souvenir shop, plant stall, or try your luck on the Tombola

To find out more about volunteering opportunities call Barby on 01424 222032.

Visit: https://barbykeel.btck.co.uk