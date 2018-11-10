There’s something fishy going on at the annual Hastings Herring Fair

There’s something fishy going on in Hastings next weekend when the annual Herring Fair comes to town.

Now in its seventh year, the Hastings Herring Fair - organised by Hastings Borough Council (HBC) - takes place at the Stade Open Space, Hastings Old Town on November 17 and 18, 11-4pm.

The Hastings fishing fleet have been catching herring off local shores since at least the 1600’s, when records began.

Cllr Kim Forward HBC’s lead member for regeneration and culture says the Herring Fair is a great opportunity to celebrate the undervalued ‘silver darling of the sea’ in its many wondrous forms, from bloaters to buckling and kippers, and other seasonal local fish.

“This is always a great event and we’re pleased to once again be celebrating this versatile fish,” he said.

“On the Saturday CJ Jackson will deliver cooking demonstrations. These special classes teach how to souse, roll, sour and smoke herrings.

“On Sunday, there’s more cooking demonstrations, from St Leonards restaurant The Thai House and author, Silla Bjerrum.

“Many stalls will offer mouth-watering fish dishes, vegetarian options, and local wine.

“There’s a beer festival and non-stop live music includes shanty singers, bands and a ceilidh dance.

“In the fishermen’s area visitors can try their hand at traditional skills such as net making.

“Witness the annual blessing of the nets at 12noon on Sunday, and find out about local marine archaeology.

“In Stade Hall there will be face painting and craft activities for children.”

Entry to the Herring Fair is free. Visit: www.visit1066country.com/fishfestivals

