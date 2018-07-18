You’re welcome! Don’t miss this chance to see top comedian Rhod Gilbert

Brilliantly inventive and totally loveable Welsh comedy genius Rhod Gilbert will bring his next tour to Hastings next year - and tickets go on general sale this Friday.

Rhod Gilbert’s The Book Of John will land at the White Rock Theatre on July 17 2019 and while it’s a whole year to wait, you can snaffle up tickets on Friday July 20 from 10am from whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call on 01424 462288. Pre-sale tickets were available from 10am on Wednesday July 18.

Following a six year break from stand-up the multi-award winning comedian is back with a brand new live show and a full UK tour in 2019, kicking off in February and taking in two shows at London’s Eventim Apollo, and two shows at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena.

Rhod has enjoyed many successful years as a star of television and radio. He has amassed eight series of his hugely popular‘Rhod Gilbert’s Work Experience. He is the current host of BBC2’s The Apprentice: You’re Fired and is the former host of Never Mind The Buzzcocks. He’s regularly hosted Have I Got News For You? and has appeared countless times on QI, Would I Lie to You? and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He has hosted Live at The Apollo’ on many occasions and has twice performed on The Royal Variety Performance.

He is set to appear in the forthcoming series of the Bafta award-winning Taskmaster.