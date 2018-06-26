With more than 60 events Hastings Fringe Festival is “better than ever”

Hastings Fringe Festival returns for its fourth successive year this July with venues across town heaving with creative talent, and showcasing theatre, music, poetry, spoken word and cabaret.

Among the events are Annie Brassey, and A Few Good Men, Aaron Sorkin’s sizzling courtroom drama.

“This year’s Fringe is bigger and better than ever,” said artistic director Heather Alexander.

“The response to our call-out has been amazing, with so many talented individuals and groups all wanting to participate.”

The festival will kickstart this evening (Friday June 29) from 7pm with the Fringe launch in Hastings Old Town. Join the performers at Butler’s Gap as they celebrate the biggest programme yet, bringing highlights from more than 60 events all rolled into one spectacular package, with special guests and Fringe patrons Doon Mackichan and Dave Brown, and music from Dr Savage And The Incurables.

Annie Brassey will be presented on July 7 from 2.30pm at Hastings Museum in Bohemia Road. This is a new play about the remarkable Victorian explorer, travel writer and noted local resident. Puppetry, music, film and theatre convey her experiences aboard the Sunbeam, the vessel she used to explore the world. Tickets £10.

A Night Out With Tommy Cooper will delight audiences at The Stables Theatre on Friday July 6 when Clive St. James presents this wonderfully funny show, brimming with favourite anecdotes and lovable gags. Other events at The Stables will include two free dance performances on July 3 - the first at 6.30pm with Leonie-Sian in dance spanning many genres, and then at 7.30pm A Century of Dance is a look back at popular dances using light-hearted sketches and music. Memoires D’Un Amnesique is on July 4 and tells the story of intriguing composer Erik Satie. Alex Metcalfe plays Erik Satie at the piano.

Elsewhere, Luke AG, a politically focussed spoken word artist, with hip-hop inspired lyrics. is at The Printworks on Saturday July 21, from 7pm

For more information about events, visit www.hastingsfringe.co.uk/events.