Video: War Horse arrives in Sussex

The internationally famous production of War Horse, currently on a UK tour, arrives in Brighton next week.

The show has been seen by more than seven million people worldwide and arrives at the Brighton Centre on Thursday January 25.

War Horse

Set against the backdrop of the First World War, this is the most successful play in the National Theatre’s history.

It features ground-breaking puppetry work by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, which brings breathing, galloping horses to live on stage.

War Horse received its world premiere on 9 October 2007 at the National Theatre, where it played for two seasons before opening at the New London Theatre in March 2009.

Since then, War Horse has been seen in 97 cities in 10 countries, including productions on Broadway, in Toronto and Berlin, with touring productions in the UK and Ireland, North America, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Tickets from £20 - £52.50 are available from the box office: 0844 847 1515 / www.brightoncentre.co.uk