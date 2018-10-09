Video preview of the BLODS' production of The Addams Family

Join the BLODS at the Izzard Theatre in October for this funny, heart-warming story of love and friendship - featuring everyone's favourite ghoulish gang.

It’s every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family – a man her parents have never met.

Cast members

And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s ‘normal’ boyfriend and his parents.

Thursday 25th October to Saturday 27th, with two performances on Friday and Saturday, at the Izzard Theatre in Bexhill.

To book tickets visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/BLODS

Book by MARSHALL BRICKMAN and RICK ELICE. Music and Lyrics by ANDREW LIPPA. Based on Characters Created by Charles Addams.

Henri Hayler - Director

Having made his directorial debut with the sold out smash hit plays Nobody Sleeps and Parentcraft at the newly-opened BLODS Little Theatre, BLODS is proud to announce Henri Hayler as the Director for our 2018 musical The Addams Family. Henri has been involved in professional Shakespeare plays with Bowler Crab Productions and his past acting works include; King Ferdinand in Loves Labour’s Lost for BC Productions, Greg in Sylvia at The Stables Theatre and Mark in the Alan Ayckbourn play Taking Steps which opened in the UK before transferring to Chicago USA. Henri says he is very excited by the project, "BLODS has an amazing group of local actors that always give their all. It’s a testament to the society that has been going since 1933 and a true pleasure to be leading this exciting project".

Sophia Lefevre - Choreographer

Sophia has been part of BLODS for over 15 years and has won multiple accolades for incredible choreography. Previous NODA award-winning BLODS shows include Copacabana, Jesus Christ Superstar, AIDA and most recently Jekyll & Hyde. Sophia is very excited to be working with a brand new production team and is looking forward to choreographing The Addams Family!

Judy Gilham - Musical Director

Judy has been involved in amateur dramatics since the late 1990s as both Musical Director and treading the boards. She played principal girl/boy in panto for many years but considers herself far too old for all that now! The Addams family is a wonderful opportunity for Judy to wave the conductor’s baton around again (something she hasn’t done since university days!)