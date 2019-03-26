Upcoming chance to take part in Bexhill Light Operatic And Dramatic Society’s next drama

Bexhill Light Operatic And Dramatic Society will hold a familiarisation night for next play Journeys End on Monday April 1.

This will take place at the BLODS Little Theatre at the Manor Barn Gardens, in Bexhill Old Town.

Led by young officer Stanhope, whose mental health is rapidly disintegrating, a group of British soldiers await their fate in an Aisne dugout during the end of World War I.

Simon Meeson is making his director’s debut with this piece that will see the venue set out as a WW1 dugout.

Everyone welcome is welcome to the familiarisation night, with auditions following on Friday April 5. The play will open from June 27-29.

