Tickets on sale for Lost Voice Guy in Hastings

It seems hardly five minutes since the nation fell in love with Lost Voice Guy on Britain’s Got Talent 2018.

The combination of Lee Ridley’s blisteringly savage humour and delighted smile won over judges and audience and his unique talent took him all the way to being crowned this year’s winner.

Lost Voice Guy is now enjoying the fruits of that success and his nationwide tour makes its way to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Thursday April 18 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £19.50 and are already on sale at box office on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

Lee, from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, is the first standup comedian in Britain to use a communication aid in his routines. At the age of six months he was diagnosed with a neurological form of cerebral palsy, brought about by a brain infection that left him in a coma for two months, which affected his movement and rendered him unable to speak. His disability in early life made it difficult to communicate with people, until the age of eight when he received his first communication device. He went on to study journalism and worked with the BBC and local newspapers.

Lee began performing comedy in 2012 and his decision to go solo came after an encounter with Ross Noble when he challenged the comedian over who could do a better Stephen Hawking impersonation.

He has performed in some of the UK’s most popular comedy venues as well as festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe, the Brighton Fringe, and Liverpool Comedy Festival, and he won the BBC New Comedy Award in 2014. Ability – the Radio 4 series that he stars in and co-wrote with Katherine Jakeways – has been recommissioned for a second series.

read more: Young talent shines at White Rock Theatre in summer project Grease