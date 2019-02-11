The Tiger Who Came To Tea is a perfect treat this half-term

Direct from the West End, the Olivier Award nominated smash hit show, The Tiger Who Came To Tea returns to the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill as part of its current nationwide tour - perfect timing for families looking for entertaining fun this half-term holiday.

Suitable for children from age three upwards, performances are on Monday February 18 from 1pm and 3.30pm, and Tuesday February 19 from 11am and 2pm. Tickets £12.50.

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? They certainly don’t expect to see at the door a big, stripy tiger. Join the tea-guzzling guest in this delightful show packed with magic and songs.

