The show must go on for Iden village hall

After an “awful” fire at Iden Village Hall last summer - which saw the loss of staging, scenery and chairs - Iden Players are now up and running with a brand new variety show.

Whatever The Weather will be presented in Iden Village Hall on Saturday April 14.

There will be two performances at 2-30pm and 7.30 pm. Tickets are on sale at Iden Village Stores costing £8 for adults and £4 for children, or book on 01797 289143. There will be a charity raffle at both performances, the proceeds of which will be shared between The Friends Of Iden Church and St Michael’s Hospice.

This show will take the audience on a journey through the seasons, starting with summer and ending with spring. There will be something to suit everyone, including children, with plenty of great fun audience participation,