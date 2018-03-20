The happiest days of your life on stage in Teechers

Older children will enjoy a trip to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Wednesday March 28 to see Teechers.

This play will be presented at 2pm and 7.30pm, and is recommended for ages 11 plus.

Blackeyed Theatre revives its acclaimed production of John Godber’s classic comedy about life at a struggling ‘sink school’ for Mr Nixon, an unsuspecting new drama teacher. Featuring ensemble performances and a bang-up-to-date soundtrack, Teechers brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the unique eyes of Salty, Gail and Hobby; three Year 11 students about to leave school for good. Will Mr Nixon abandon his students for a grammar school? Who puts the bounce in Miss Prime, the PE teacher? Will Mrs Parry ever find her Koko? And why does everyone smell of spring onions?

Tickets £19.50 with discounts available and a schools rate of £10 per ticket.