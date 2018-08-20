At London’s Lyceum, something malign and vengeful is stirring.

To prevent its triumph, England’s greatest actor-manager Henry Irving and his personal manager Bram Stoker must unravel the mystery that resides at the heart of their own theatre.

The Ghost Light. Photo by Peter Mould

First presented in a sell-out run at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, The Ghost Light is a comedy-thriller about two legends of the theatre, and the birth of a literary legend: Dracula.

Be prepared for an evening of ideas, thrills, scares and magic.

A George Lassos The Moon Production directed by Peter Mould, with Bill Allender as Henry Irving and Matt Turpin as Bram Stoker. Written by Michael Punter (Darker Shores, Skerryvore).

29th August - 1st September Ellen Terry Barn Theatre, Smallhythe https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/smallhythe-place/features/the-barn-theatre-society-at-smallhythe-place

5th-8th September Stables Theatre, Hastings https://stablestheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873591253

12th September Rialto Theatre, Brighton http://www.rialtotheatre.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-events/george-lassos-the-moon