At London’s Lyceum, something malign and vengeful is stirring.
To prevent its triumph, England’s greatest actor-manager Henry Irving and his personal manager Bram Stoker must unravel the mystery that resides at the heart of their own theatre.
First presented in a sell-out run at the Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds, The Ghost Light is a comedy-thriller about two legends of the theatre, and the birth of a literary legend: Dracula.
Be prepared for an evening of ideas, thrills, scares and magic.
A George Lassos The Moon Production directed by Peter Mould, with Bill Allender as Henry Irving and Matt Turpin as Bram Stoker. Written by Michael Punter (Darker Shores, Skerryvore).
29th August - 1st September Ellen Terry Barn Theatre, Smallhythe https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/smallhythe-place/features/the-barn-theatre-society-at-smallhythe-place
5th-8th September Stables Theatre, Hastings https://stablestheatre.ticketsolve.com/shows/873591253
12th September Rialto Theatre, Brighton http://www.rialtotheatre.co.uk/whats-on/theatre-events/george-lassos-the-moon