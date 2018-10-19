Ten things to do in Eastbourne - week starting Friday October 19

1. Art. The Quick And The Dead is at the Jerwood Gallery in Hastings from Saturday October 20 until January 6. This is an exhibition of five ground-breaking artists whose lives have intersected at various points. Maggi Hambling, Sarah Lucas, Jurgen Teller, Julian Simmons and Sebastian Horsely are friends who have portrayed each other at different moments, now displayed together for the first time.

2. Art. Anyone can take part in The Big Draw at Hastings Arts Forum at 36 Marina on Saturday and Sunday, October 20/21, from 10-4pm. The Big Draw, initiated in 2000 by Quentin Blake, has become the biggest festival of drawing in the world. The festival is for families of any shape or size, or anyone who wants to be involved in a fabulously fun day of drawing, painting and generally making a mess. Free event. This year’s Big Draw theme is Play. Professional artists will be on hand to help, inspire and assist in create your original artwork, which will be on display in the HAF galleries for a week. All art materials provided.

3. Music. Kino-Teatr in St Leonards hosts Unleashed! Liane Carroll (photo above), Sophie Bancroft and Sara Colman on Saturday October 20 at 7.30pm. Three established songwriters in their own right join together as special group, presenting some favourite tunes seamlessly blended with brand new material. Tickets £20.

4. Tribute. Let’s Hang On is the original tribute to the music of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons, and comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Sunday October 21 at 7.30pm. Celebrating its 10th year, the show celebrates the hits from a catalogue spanning five decades such as Grease, Beggin’, and Walk Like A Man. Tickets £25, £24.

5. Classical music. Hastings Early Music Festival at Kino-Teatr in St Leonards on Sunday October 21 features Mozart’s Court: Opera, Arias & Chamber Music at 2.30pm. Delve into Mozart’s world of 18th century Vienna. This concert features soprano Kirsty Hopkins (The Sixteen), who will be performing arias from The Marriage Of Figaro and Don Giovani with chamber music from The Rautio Piano Trio - Jane Gordon violin, Victoria Simonsen cello, and Jan Rautio piano. Tickets £18/£16.

6. Musical. Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage is at the White Rock Theatre from Tuesday October 23 until Saturday October 24. Performances at 7.30pm, except for 5pm and 8.30pm on Friday, and Saturday matinee at 3pm. Stars Kira Malou, Michael O’Reilly and Simone Covelle. Tickets from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

7. Music. Becky Mills and Ruth Angell are introduced by Mrs Yarringtons Music Club at Whatlington Village Hall on Tuesday October 23 from 8pm. Becky has recorded solo albums and worked with Pentangle and Fairport Convention, then joined Waking The Witch, co-wrote two successful albums with them, playing Glastonbury, Trowbridge and Cambridge Folk Festivals. Ruth plays fiddle in various set-ups including Ashley Hutching’s Rainbow Chasers. Support is from guitarist Geoff Rob, Brighton Fringe award winner 2018. Tickets £10 at www.mrsy.co.uk or 07794821454.

8. Music. Pianist Neil Brand has been providing improvised accompaniment for silent films for decades. He plays for Battle Festival on Thursday October 25 at Battle Memorial Hall, from 7.30pm. The event will combine movie history and music as Neil charts 30 years of working with silent cinema and piano to create magic for an audience - rare clips of great pre-sound movies plus Neil’s superb playing and wry observation. Tickets: Adult £10, Child £5. Available online from battlefestival.co.uk and from Rother Books & The Crafty Norman.

9. Musical. Bexhill Light Operatic and Dramatic Society in The Addams Family at the Izzard Theatre, Bexhill College, from Thursday October 25 until Saturday October 27 at 7pm with Friday and Saturday matinees at 2pm.

10. Music. Innovative medieval music group The Telling brings music of remarkable Abbess Hildegard of Bingen to St Clements Church in Hastings Old Town at 7.30pm on Thursday October 25. Vision tells the story of an extraordinary medieval woman who defied the strictures of her time and is a concert/play by playwright and soprano Clare Norburn. The Telling performs intimate concert theatre pieces to transport you back to the Middle Ages through ballads, music, and story-telling. Hildegard is read by actress Jan Chappell, who has worked for the RSC, The Tricycle and Royal Court Theatre but is best known for her role as the telepath Cally in cult 1980s BBC sci-fi series Blake’s 7. Tickets (£12 Adult, £8 Concession) on the door or at www.eventbrite.co.uk.