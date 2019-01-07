Stories and fun for little ones to kick off your week

Monday January 14 sees feelgood-fun for little ones at the De La Warr Pavilion with storytellers Kevin Graal, Ed Boxall, Rebecca Fifield and Treasure Tots.

The first session starts at 10.15am and runs until 11am, the second is from 11.15-noon. Tales For Toddlers is geared towards children aged from 0-5 years and the cost is £1 per person, big or small, or free to DLWP members.This activity responds to themes within the DLWP’s free exhibitions A Tale of Mother’s Bones: Grace Pailthorpe, Reuben Mednikoff and the Birth of Psychorealism and Hyperstimulation. Supported by the Chalk Cliff Trust. Photo Matthew Harmer.

