Still time for some pantomime fun at the White Rock Theatre

This year’s panto production at the White Rock continues until Sunday (December 30) for those who’d like one last blast of festive fun.

Former Eastender Michelle Collins is joined by X Factor star Chico in a show billed as the greatest panto there has ever bean!

Michelle, perhaps best known as Cindy Beale in EastEnders, comes to Hastings this festive season as The Fairy. Michelle, who has appeared in numerous primetime programmes including Real Women, Sunburn, Coronation Street, Death In Paradise and Doctor Who is sure to wow audiences and cast her festive spell. The X Factor’s Chico stars as Jack.

Chico shot to fame as a finalist on the second series of X Factor and with his number one single Chico Time.

He said: “Expect the unexpected. It’s a fabulous story, it really is a great story. I’ve played Jack before – probably, this is my fifth one, so I kind of know a little bit about it. It’s probably one of my favourites. “I love it [doing panto], especially now I’ve got my two children and they’re a perfect age for panto. They’ve got that bug themselves, they’re the entertainers in the family – certainly my daughter is, 12 years old. One of us can sing in the family, trust me!”

The show promises fun, special effects, stunning sets, song and dance numbers and plenty of audience participation. Book tickets at 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.