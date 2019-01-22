Sinbad The Sailor swings into Rye for weekend fun

The Rye Players bring their traditional panto to Rye Community Centre, Conduit Hill, on Saturday January 25 at 7.30 pm and Sunday January 26 at 2.30 pm and 7.30 pm.

Sinbad the Sailor sails into town in an epic tale of young love at risk from a very hiss-able baddy, a cheeky monkey and Captain Pugwash. Get your tickets - £7 for adults and £4 for children - in advance from Adams on the High Street or on the door.

Directed by Helen Gray with set design by Judy Wall, the cast includes Steve Blattman, Amelia Jenner, Poppy Baldock, Mike Botten, Hector Nelson-Smith, Stef Charles, David Bentley, Helen Gray, and Sarah Nelson.

The Rye Players comprises local people from Rye and surrounding villages and presetns three shows a year plus fundraisers. On February 5, there are auditions for the Farndale Macbeth, a well known spoof of the Scottish Play, at The Queen’s Head, Landgate, Rye fron 7pm.

