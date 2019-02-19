See Rye town in miniature as model goes back on show

Don’t miss the chance this half-term to discover Rye town in miniature.

The Rye town model is now back on display after undergoing a face-lift. Staff at Rye Heritage Centre, where the model and light show is housed, worked hard to get it looking its best before the big opening last weekend.

The Heritage Centre is a converted 19th century sail loft on the Quayside and home of the Story Of Rye town model sound and light show. The model is now housed in a purpose built theatre that can seat up to 40 people, with a beautiful backdrop of the surrounding countryside painted by local artist John Izod. The first show is at 10am daily, then on demand or by prior booking throughout the day.

