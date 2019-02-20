Ricky Gervais announces two shows at Hastings theatre

Global comedy star Ricky Gervais has announced two performances in Hastings later this year.

The comedian is working towards his 2019/2020 Supernature World Tour and is coming to the White Rock Theatre for two warm-up shows on April 16 and 17.

Ricky Gervais is considered one of the most influential British comedians since Charlie Chaplin – he received the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy 2016 – and is known as the creator and star of The Office, Extras and Derek.

Ricky, originally from Reading, is now a global comedy star, actor, writer and director. He has won seven BAFTA Awards, five British Comedy Awards, two Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards. He has also hosted the legendary Golden Globes televised to audiences of tens of millions on several occasions, with his typical no-holds-barred humour making him an unforgettable host in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2016.

Ricky’s past World tours include Science, Fame, Politics, Animals and 2017’s Humanity.

Tickets are on sale from Friday, February 22 at 10am via whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

