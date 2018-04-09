Renaissance Theatre Co. in Cole Porter’s Anything Goes

Anything Goes is the next production from the Renaissance Theatre Company at St Mary In The Castle from April 26-28.

Dating from 1934, with music and lyrics by Cole Porter, this fun-filled show is based on a book co-authored by P G Wodehouse. Set on an ocean liner sailing from New York to London it is the story of complicated relationships between a stowaway, an heiress and her titled fiancée. There are well-loved musical numbers including Friendship, It’s De-lovely, I Get A Kick Out Of You and the title song. The cast includes local talent including Luke Baxter, Kim Sutton, Steve Corke, Mick Woodhams, Ruby Edwards and Dan Regelous to name but a few. Rehearsals have been underway since last September and will boast an impressive act one finale featuring over 20 tap dancers.

Performances at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from The Hastings Information Centre (01424 451111).