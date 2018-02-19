Pocket production of Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet by Bowler Crab

Local theatre company Bowler Crab has announced its third ‘pocket production’ will be Romeo And Juliet which will be performed at The Mermaid Inn, Rye, as part of Rye Bay Scallop Week on Sunday March 4.

The performance starts at 2pm but members of the audience need to be seated by 1.45pm.

Part general entertainment by professional actors and part open discussion with Shakespearean experts, this shortened piece combines a talk about

Shakespeare’s famous tragedy with performances of extracts from the play to encourage audiences to consider and, if they so wish, discuss

how the text can be interpreted in different ways.

Founded in 2013 by artistic director Stephen John (Romeo), Bowler Crab has taken 11 of the Bard’s works on tour around Sussex, Kent

and London. Leanne Clark (Juliet) joined the company in 2015 and has since then performed as The Princess of France in Love’s Labour’s Lost

(2015) and Cordelia and The Fool in King Lear (2016), also providing production work for Much Ado About Nothing and Othello (2017). A full

version of Romeo And Juliet was first performed by Bowler Crab back in 2014.

In 2017, the company formed a relationship with The Mermaid Inn as a performance venue, following the discovery that suggests Shakespeare’s company, The Chamberlain’s Men, visited historic venue now 600 years old in 1597.

The same year, Bowler Crab began touring shortened versions of their past productions to schools, festivals, private parties, corporate

events and as dining experiences in the form of ‘pocket productions’.

Bowler Crab then became the official resident theatre company of The Mermaid Inn following sell-out versions of of Macbeth and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and in autumn 2017, brought a third project to The Mermaid, which was Othello, a full-length performance as part of their tour around Kent, Sussex and London.

Romeo And Juliet will be performed in the Tudor Room where seating will be limited to 60.

Tickets are £12 (or £9 for under 16) and can be purchased from www.bowler-crab.com or 07801893115.