Performances of gripping new play set in Hastings by Maria McAteer

One Last Look is a gripping and original new play set in Hastings by award-winning playwright Maria McAteer.

The site-specific piece will be performed at The Garage, Horse & Groom, on Mercatoria, from April 11-14.

Maria is a local writer also known as an accomplished actor and an amazing singer. She is perhaps best known as a regular character on TV’s Byker Grove.

London-born Maria has lived in Newcastle, Cologne and Brighton, but is now based in Hastings. Her time in Brighton inspired both play The Bee’s Mouth and her pop single, Brighton Boy, and this new piece is rooted in her experience of the unique community of Hastings and St Leonards. Maria’s first two produced plays, Little Secrets and Catfood, were performed at The Soho Theatre, both winning National Westminster Playwrights Awards. The Bee’s Mouth, a spooky site-specific piece for the Brighton pub of the same name, played to sell-out audiences at two successive Brighton Fringe festivals. My Friend Lester, an innovative music drama project created with co-star Björn Dahlberg, was presented successfully last year at London’s Jermyn Street theatre, and continues to tour. It’s been performed locally twice, and was greeted by a packed house at Kino-Teatr.

Maria continues to act in other people’s productions and recently was in ExploreTheArch’s The House Of The Heroine.

One Last Look is set in a dingy flat where a man and a woman await a phone call from a colleague. As they chat idly, they find themselves unwrapping progressively more revealing and surprising secrets.

Hugo Degenhardt, a Hastings-born actor and musician, will act alongside Maria. He is best known for playing Ringo Starr in touring show The Bootleg Beatles. Other theatre credits include work with The Irish Theatre Company in Camden, and several independent films. For Hugo this production is a theatrical homecoming, as he grew up just around the corner from the venue, and often dreamed of acting there.

The play is directed by Karen Spicer for Brighton Beam and begins at 8pm; tickets cost £10 plus booking fee from Brown Paper Tickets on onelastlook.brownpapertickets.com.