Peppa Pig’s Adventure at Devonshire Park Theatre

Young ones will be thrilled to join Peppa, George and Daddy Pig and their friends in Eastbourne this half-term.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure will be at the Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday October 26 at 4pm and Saturday October 27 at 10am, 1pm and 4pm so plenty of chances for little ones to enjoy.

Hosted by Daisy, this one hour show (plus interval), tells the tale of Peppa’s exciting camping trip to the woods with her younger brother George and friends Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed, Madam Gazelle waves the familiar characters off and as Daddy Pig drives the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their trip, full of games, laughter and live music.

This show is the perfect introduction to theatre’s youngest audiences with original songs and plenty of interaction.

Tickets from £11 - £21 with family ticket discounts available; book on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

