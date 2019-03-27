People’s Palace Projects tackle social issues at White Rock Theatre in Hastings

People’s Palace Projects is coming to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings on Saturday March 30 from 1pm with its production of Stage 3.

The award winning independnt arts charity works with communities and brings artists, activists, academics and audiences together for projects addressing a wide range of issues.Stage 3 is a participatory experience that uses a mock citizenship process to discuss migration, discrimination and belonging, challenging the process of being categorized based on race, age and socio-economic background.

Young people aged 12-18 years can register for a free Theatre Making Workshop with Stage 3 that follows the show from 2.15-3.45pm.

