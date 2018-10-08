Over the rainbow and follow the yellow brick road with Hastleons at the White Rock Theatre

Members of the Hastleons Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society are busy preparing for their upcoming production of The Wizard Of Oz.

They will perform it at the White Rock Theatre, on Hastings, from October 17 through to October 20.

Final rehearsals are underway for their 2018 production and the show is already looking specactular.

Featured songs include the beautiful Over The Rainbow, a hilarious Ding-Dong! The Witch is Dead, and a rip-roaring Jitterbug that will have audiences clapping along, as well as We’re Off To See The Wizard!

Using much of the cast from the highly successful 2016 production of Annie, plus many new members, the quality of performance is sure to be good enough to grace any stage.

Duncan Spencer of Hastleons said: “The show will feature all local talent, including Natalie Spencer (Dorothy), Tom Golby (Scarecrow), Chloe Hurst (Tin Man), Rick Baker (Lion), and an amazing Tracy Sutton as the Wicked Witch. She seems to enjoy the role...The ensemble features a wide range of age groups, from early years Munchkins through semi-professional dancers all the way to members who have been producing shows for over 30 years.

Choreography is, as always for the Hastleons, huge with great direction being provided by Royah Hamed.

Musical director Alex Hohenkerk and assistant musical director Anne Hohenkerk will be supported by a large orchestra, ensuring a wonderful live performance.”

Performances at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on Thursday and Saturday – tickets costing from £12 available on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

