Opera South East brings all the passion of La Traviata

One of the great romantic tragedies - La Traviata by Verdi - will be brought to the White Rock Theatre stage on Friday April 12 and Saturday April 13 at 7.30pm.

Opera South East welcomes Fraser Grant back to direct this production. The opera is based on Alexandre Dumas fils’s novel and play La Dame Aux Camélias, inspired by the life and death of Parisian courtesan Marie Duplessis. Verdi offered a more complex and sympathetic portrayal of his heroine than Dumas, highlighting Violetta’s noble nature and her devotion to Alfredo. La Traviata had an initially lukewarm reception, but after Verdi revised the work in 1854 it became enormously successful. It is the most performed opera in the world, and the role of Violetta a favourite for many star sopranos.

Opera South East also welcomes back Kristy Swift, who astonished audiences in the role of Tatyana, in Eugene Onegin last year. She takes on the role of Violetta, while Harry Kersley, an young exciting tenor, and newcomer to Hastings, tackles the role of Alfredo. They are joined by baritone Arthur Coomber as Giorgio Germont, with David Woloszko as the Doctor and Oscar Smith playing the role of Baron Douphol, alongside Alex Roberts as Gaston, Julia Bovee as Flora, Karen McInally as Annina, John Rycroft as the Marquis, and Jack Naismith as Guiseppe.

Kenneth Roberts, conductor, is joined in the pit by the Sussex Concert Orchestra, for this feast of music and drama. Tickets £21 from 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

