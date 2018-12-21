One-off Hastings comedy night features Lee Nelson and three other top comics

A one-off Hastings comedy night will feature four great comics, including the controversial prankster Lee Nelson.

Gag House Comedy Superstars will make its Hastings debut on Friday February 8 with a great line-up which also includes Mark Dolan, Stephen Bailey and Jen Brister.

A spokesperson said: “Gag House Comedy are over the moon to be presenting this night of comedy with acts that will be familiar to you from shows such as Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, Sunday Night at the Palladium and lots more…

“From council estate to comedy and entertainment king, Lee Nelson had more than two million people watching his BBC 3 hit Well Good Show.

“With five sell-out tours to date and a host of appearances on Live at the Apollo (BBC1), Lee Nelson’s Well Funny People (BBC3), Al Murray’s Multiple Personality Disorder (ITV1), Sunday Night at The Palladium (ITV) and The John Bishop Show (BBC1).”

“The night will be compered by Mark Dolan who recently emerged unscathed from a stint on Channel 4’s The Jump.

A comedian, broadcaster and writer, Mark is best known as host of Channel 4’s iconic comedy series Balls of Steel.

Mark also fronted three hit series of globetrotting documentaries The World’s …and Me for C4– in which he met the most extraordinary people on the planet, including the smallest man, tallest woman, richest teenager, and cleverest child

Stephen Bailey’has starred in a number of varied TV projects. He is the host of host of Channel 5’s newest reality show Celebs On The Farm and can be seen weekly as the resident agony uncle on ITV1’s Zoe Ball On Saturday and Sunday. His otther TV credits include: Celebrity Big Brother’s Bit on the Side (Channel 5), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC2), and Live at The Comedy Store (ITV2).

Critically acclaimed stand-up comedian, writer and actor Jen Brister completes the bill. She has written and performed five solo shows at comedy festivals around the world and has toured extensively with comedians Kerry Godliman, Francesca Martinez and Roisin Conaty, among others and is currently supporting Frankie Boyle in London.

Gag House Comedy Superstars comes to the White Rock Theatre in Hastings for one night only and tickets are on sale now. Visit www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or call the White Rock Theatre Box Office on 01424 462288.