Not just a game - how Darwen F.C. won for all of us

Coming to Hastings this month is a play which celebrates unexpected triumph of the underdog with a presentation by The Long Lane Theatre Company of sellout success The Giant Killers.

The drama comes to the White Rock Theare on Tuesday October 16 at 7.30pm as part of a UK autumn tour.

The Giant Killers is a true story of class, sport and survival.

Football was not always a game for the masses - in the 1800s the first players to compete for the F.A. Cup were lords, knights and peers - and was in essence, a game for the wealthy and privileged. That was until a group of mill workers from Darwen in Lancashire joined two talented Glaswegians to change football forever.

The play tells the romantic real-life story of a town that finds its voice and a team that inspired a nation.

The Giant Killers was written by Eve and Andrew Pearson-Wright: the couple met playing husband and wife in the West End’s longest running The Mousetrap in 2009. They formed The Long Lane Theatre Company in 2015 originally touring schools and village halls. Then in 2017 they staged The Giant Killers for the first time at The Edinburgh Fringe festival, playing to standing ovations and five star reviews.

The Giant Killers has been reimagined, extended and re-cast for the Autumn tour and now features Kyle Rowe whose film and television credits include Young Dracula, Grimsby and Coronation Street, Nicholas Shaw whose theatre credits include The Broadway and West end run of Wolf Hall and Bring Up The Bodies for the RSC.

The Giant Killers is directed by Andrew Loudon.

Tickets cost £15 from www.whiterocktheatre.org.uk or 01424 462288.

read more: Gwyneth Herbert’s new album and live performance in Hastings