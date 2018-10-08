Nobody puts Baby in a corner when Dirty Dancing show rolls into town

Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story On Stage launched its nationwide 2018 tour in Brighton last month and comes to Hastings White Rock Theatre from October 23-27.

The iconic story of Baby and Johnny, featuring the hit songs Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life returns following two blockbuster West End runs, three hit UK tours, and multiple sensational international productions.

Dirty Dancing tour comes to White Rock Theatre in Hastings

Michael O’Reilly is starring as Johnny Castle and Kira Malou is idealistic Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman. It’s the summer of 1963, and 17 year old Frances is about to learn lessons in life as well as a thing or two about dancing. On holiday in New York’s Catskill Mountains with her sister and parents, she shows little interest in the resort activities, but instead discovers her own entertainment when she stumbles across an all-night party at the staff quarters. Mesmerised by the raunchy dance moves and the pounding rhythms, Baby can’t wait to be part of the scene, especially when she catches sight of dance instructor Johnny Castle.

Her life is about to change forever as she is thrown in at the deep end as Johnny’s leading lady both on stage and off, and two fiercely independent young spirits from different worlds come together.

These are iconic roles to inhabit and Michael commented: “Once you get over the fact that it’s quite a daunting role to take on, because it’s so well-known, it’s just really exciting. Everyone is so familiar with the show and they’re so familiar with the characters that you’re just excited to do it justice, you’re ready to put in the work and bring it to life.”

Kira added: “I don’t want to stray too far from what Jennifer Grey did in the film because I personally feel the choices she makes are things I’d do as well. Although I’m being a bit bolder with the choices so when she’s being sexy, I want people to be able to see that Baby can be really sexy, fiery and smart - to really show the depths to her.”

“The script is the same as the film scene-by-scene, with a few extra little surprises in there, and I feel it’s done really well...and the music, of course, is so iconic.”

Tickets available form 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.

