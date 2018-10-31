No no no, yes it’s Vicar Of Dibley back in Fairlight

Following sell-out performances in recent years, the Vicar Of Dibley returns to Fairlight Village Hall between November 7-10 for yet more madness and mayhem.

The story continues with Alice and Hugo just returning from honeymoon, Geraldine and David getting on, and Mrs Cropley, Owen, Jim and Frank just as we know and love them.

This adaptation from the TV series is presented by the Fairlight Players. Some performances are already sold out, so please reserve your ticket in advance. Tickets cost £7 and are available from Fairlight Post Office, or phone Carol Ardley on 01414 814178.

